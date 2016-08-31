Purson announce UK November tour

Purson have announced a UK headline tour for November.

The run of shows will take place following Rosalie Cunningham and co’s performance at the Norwich Sound And Vision festival in mid-October, and will wrap up at the previously announced Brain Freeze Festival in Wales on November 25.

The dates have been lined up in support of Purson’s second album Desire’s Magic Theatre, which was released in May via Spinefarm Records.

Earlier this year, Cunningham said that while the band’s sound could change as they move forward, 60s psychedelia would always be part of Purson’s identity.

She told Prog: “I’m very open-minded about the direction musically – it really could go anywhere. There has always been that root which is mainly the Beatles, but also 60s psychedelia has turned me on since I was very young. I think that’s always going to be there – but it could go heavier, it could go classical.”

It’s also been announced that Purson have moved into the world of fashion by joining forces with British brand Mr Fish, whose clothes have been worn by artists including David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix.

Desire’s Magic Theatre is up for Album Of The Year at tomorrow night’s Progressive Music Awards, which will be held at London’s Underglobe, beneath Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

Oct 14: Norwich Sound And Vision Festival

Nov 17: Leicester Scholar

Nov 18: Edinburgh Electric Circus

Nov 19: Dundee Beat Generator Live

Nov 20: Newcastle Cluny

Nov 21: York The Fulford Arms

Nov 23: Liverpool Arts Club

Nov 24: Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill

Nov 25: Ebbw Vale – Brain Freeze Festival

