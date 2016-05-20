Purson: 60s psychedelia will always be part of our identity

Purson singer Rosalie Cunningham says that while their musical direction could change course, the influence of 60s psychedelia will always be part of the band’s identity.

The vocalist recently said she was happy with their prog tag as it allowed the band to fully express themselves – and now says their sound could expand even further.

Cunningham tells Prog: “I’m very open-minded about the direction musically – it really could go anywhere. There has always been that root which is mainly the Beatles, but also 60s psychedelia has turned me on since I was very young. I think that’s always going to be there – but it could go heavier, it could go classical.”

The band released their second album Desire’s Magic Theatre earlier this year – and Cunningham says it was heavily influenced by Hermann Hesse’s 1927 book Steppenwolf.

She continues: “The Magic Theatre in Steppenwolf is this place where the main character enters and the price of admission is one’s mind. When he gets there, it’s a place outside of time and space where anything is possible and the infinite possibilities of existence are explored – and that’s what I like to think the album could be.”

In addition, Purson have released a video for their track The Window Cleaner. View it below.

The band are currently on the road across the US.

May 20: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 22: Columbus Ace Of Cups, OH

May 23: Chicago Subterranean, IL

May 24: Columbia Blue Note, MO

May 25: Lincoln Bourbon Theater, NE

May 26: Lawrence Granada, KS

May 28: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX