Purson, Crobot head up Brain Freeze festival

Purson and Crobot have been announced as joint headline acts for this year’s Brain Freeze festival.
It’s the event’s second year and will be held on November 25 and 26 at Ebbw Vale, Wales.
Joining them over the Friday and Saturday will be bands including ex Heaven’s Basement frontman Aaron Buchanan new outfit The Cult Classics, The Texas Flood and Among The Dead. A full list of confirmed artists can be found below.
Organisers say: “Following on from last year’s inaugural event, this year will once again see some of the front runners of the grass roots rock scene in Wales line up with some bigger emerging names from around the world.
“It promises to be a true celebration of the present and future rock scene, and will feature acoustic sessions, vinyl stalls and locally-brewed ales to make it a true festival experience – minus the camping – in the middle of winter.”
Early bird tickets are now available from the festival website priced at £20.
Brain Freeze festival lineup
Crobot
Purson
Lionize
Hands Off Gretel
Henry’s Funeral Show
Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics
Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell
Lacertilia
The Texas Flood
Dead Shed Jokers
Stay Voiceless
Estuary Blacks
Among The Dead