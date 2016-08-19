Purson, Crobot head up Brain Freeze festival

Purson and Crobot have been announced as joint headline acts for this year’s Brain Freeze festival.

It’s the event’s second year and will be held on November 25 and 26 at Ebbw Vale, Wales.

Joining them over the Friday and Saturday will be bands including ex Heaven’s Basement frontman Aaron Buchanan new outfit The Cult Classics, The Texas Flood and Among The Dead. A full list of confirmed artists can be found below.

Organisers say: “Following on from last year’s inaugural event, this year will once again see some of the front runners of the grass roots rock scene in Wales line up with some bigger emerging names from around the world.

“It promises to be a true celebration of the present and future rock scene, and will feature acoustic sessions, vinyl stalls and locally-brewed ales to make it a true festival experience – minus the camping – in the middle of winter.”

Early bird tickets are now available from the festival website priced at £20.

Brain Freeze festival lineup

Crobot

Purson

Lionize

Hands Off Gretel

Henry’s Funeral Show

Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics

Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell

Lacertilia

The Texas Flood

Dead Shed Jokers

Stay Voiceless

Estuary Blacks

Among The Dead