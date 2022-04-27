Pure Reason Revolution release a video for powerful new single Dead Butterfly

British prog rock trio Pure Reason Revolution have released a video for their brand new single, the powerful Dead Butterfly, which you can watch in full below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album, their fifth, Above Cirrus, which the band will release through InsideOut Music on May 6.

"We started living on some land in Brandenburg in a small primitive hut," explains singer and guitarist Jon Courtney. "It was a safe place with all that was going on around. We spent a lot of time on our patch in nature & one day my daughter came across a in injured, dying butterfly. She was sorrowful to see it die and we couldn’t help.

"The track stemmed from that. This thing of absolute beauty, passing away. Then we stumble across a caterpillar. Discovery, creation & life breathes on. This probably sees us at our heaviest. Bring Me The Horizon meets Smashing Pumpkins meets Fleetwood Mac.”

Pure Reason Revolution have previously released videos for New Kind Of Evil and Phantoms.

Above Cirrus will be released as limited CD, gatefold LP+CD and as digital download album.

