Pure Reason Revolution release futuristic new video for Phantoms

By ( ) published

Pure Reason Revolution's fifth album, Above Cirrus, is out in May and they'll be touring with Gazpacho in April

Pure Reason Revolution standing on a hill with one of them holding up a stick
(Image credit: Press)

British prog rock trio Pure Reason Revolution have shared a futuristic video for their new single Phantoms which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album, their fifth, Above Cirrus, which the band will release through InsideOut Music on May 6. The band will be previewing material from the new album on their upcoming tour with Gazpacho which starts in Stuttgart on April 8 and culminates with a show at Earth in London on April 17.

"This song came together very quickly and is probably the most electronic track on the record; using pulses from my JUNO 2 into doom riffs, while also displaying our signature vocals," explains singer and guitarist Jon Courteny. "Looking forward to seeing PRR fans rock and simultaneously awkwardly dance to this! We’ll be doing the same from the stage.”

“We're getting very excited about the tour, there is fabulous music we've made that's practically begging to be played live — I mean, we've completed two full-length records in the last couple of years, yet it's amazing to me that we haven't played a single gig in all that time," adds guitarist Greg Jong, who has officially rejoined the group for the first time since 2005. "It's going to be really cool to bring these songs to an actual in-person audience, I know everyone is going to enjoy the shows so much."

Above Cirrus will be released as limited CD, gatefold LP+CD and as digital download album.

Pre-order Above Cirrus.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.