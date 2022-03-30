Pure Reason Revolution release futuristic new video for Phantoms

British prog rock trio Pure Reason Revolution have shared a futuristic video for their new single Phantoms which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album, their fifth, Above Cirrus, which the band will release through InsideOut Music on May 6. The band will be previewing material from the new album on their upcoming tour with Gazpacho which starts in Stuttgart on April 8 and culminates with a show at Earth in London on April 17.

"This song came together very quickly and is probably the most electronic track on the record; using pulses from my JUNO 2 into doom riffs, while also displaying our signature vocals," explains singer and guitarist Jon Courteny. "Looking forward to seeing PRR fans rock and simultaneously awkwardly dance to this! We’ll be doing the same from the stage.”

“We're getting very excited about the tour, there is fabulous music we've made that's practically begging to be played live — I mean, we've completed two full-length records in the last couple of years, yet it's amazing to me that we haven't played a single gig in all that time," adds guitarist Greg Jong, who has officially rejoined the group for the first time since 2005. "It's going to be really cool to bring these songs to an actual in-person audience, I know everyone is going to enjoy the shows so much."

Above Cirrus will be released as limited CD, gatefold LP+CD and as digital download album.

Pre-order Above Cirrus.