Protest The Hero announce Pacific Myth EP

Protest The Hero have announced details of their Pacific Myth EP.
It’ll be the Canadian outfit’s first material since 2013 studio album Volition and features six new tracks along with instrumental versions.
The songs were previously only available to subscribers to the band’s Pacific Myth platform – but the songs have now been remixed and remastered for a wider audience.
The band say in a statement: “A giant thank you first to all of our subscribers – you made this album possible and put an extra jump in our step the entire way. We hope you enjoy the extra treats we dropped on you today to say thanks.
“Another thank you to all those non-subscribers who have held out until now. If these truly are your first listens to the album –yeah right you friggin’ pirates – we hope you enjoy.”
Those who pre-order the EP get an instant download of Harbinger. It’s available via Bandcamp and through Protest The Hero’s online store, where Pacific Myth is available in a variety of bundle packages.
Last year, the band released the track Cold Water.
The band will head out on a headline tour of Canada in December.
Protest The Hero Pacific Myth tracklist
- Tidal
- Ragged Tooth
- Cold Water
- Cataract
- Harbinger
- Caravan
- Tidal (Instrumental)
- Ragged Tooth (Instrumental)
- Cold Water (Instrumental)
- Cataract (Instrumental)
- Harbinger (Instrumental)
- Caravan (Instrumental)
Protest The Hero 2016 Canadian tour
Dec 08: Vancouver Vogue Theatre
Dec 09: Kelowna Level Nightclub
Dec 10: Edmonton The Starlite Room
Dec 11: Calgary marquee Beer Market & Stage
Dec 12: Saskatoon Louis’
Dec 14: Winnipeg The Garrick Centre
Dec 15: Thunder Bay Crocks
Dec 16: Timmins The Working Class
Dec 17: Greater Sudbury Events Center
Dec 18: Toronto Danforth Music Hall
