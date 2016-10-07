Protest The Hero announce Pacific Myth EP

Protest The Hero have announced details of their Pacific Myth EP.

It’ll be the Canadian outfit’s first material since 2013 studio album Volition and features six new tracks along with instrumental versions.

The songs were previously only available to subscribers to the band’s Pacific Myth platform – but the songs have now been remixed and remastered for a wider audience.

The band say in a statement: “A giant thank you first to all of our subscribers – you made this album possible and put an extra jump in our step the entire way. We hope you enjoy the extra treats we dropped on you today to say thanks.

“Another thank you to all those non-subscribers who have held out until now. If these truly are your first listens to the album –yeah right you friggin’ pirates – we hope you enjoy.”

Those who pre-order the EP get an instant download of Harbinger. It’s available via Bandcamp and through Protest The Hero’s online store, where Pacific Myth is available in a variety of bundle packages.

Last year, the band released the track Cold Water.

The band will head out on a headline tour of Canada in December.

The Pacific Myth cover

Protest The Hero Pacific Myth tracklist

Tidal Ragged Tooth Cold Water Cataract Harbinger Caravan Tidal (Instrumental) Ragged Tooth (Instrumental) Cold Water (Instrumental) Cataract (Instrumental) Harbinger (Instrumental) Caravan (Instrumental)

Protest The Hero 2016 Canadian tour

Dec 08: Vancouver Vogue Theatre

Dec 09: Kelowna Level Nightclub

Dec 10: Edmonton The Starlite Room

Dec 11: Calgary marquee Beer Market & Stage

Dec 12: Saskatoon Louis’

Dec 14: Winnipeg The Garrick Centre

Dec 15: Thunder Bay Crocks

Dec 16: Timmins The Working Class

Dec 17: Greater Sudbury Events Center

Dec 18: Toronto Danforth Music Hall

How Protest The Hero are reimagining the way we consume music