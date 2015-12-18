Protest The Hero drop Cold Water single

Protest The Hero have released a new single and documentary episode via their subscription service.

The Canadian prog metal outfit unveiled the Pacific Myth project in conjunction with Bandcamp in October. They vowed to release a new song or video on the 15th of every month, for six months.

And they’ve revealed that Cold Water is the December single to be launched.

They’ve also issued episode three of their documentary series Of Our Own Volition, filmed by award-winning director Marc Ricciardelli. The episode focuses on the departure of drummer Moe Carlson.

Guitarist Luke Hoskin says: “The reaction to Pacific Myth has been astounding. While the subscription idea itself tends to be polarising, our hearts are warmed by the fact so many of our fans have come with us despite hesitation.

“We are committed to bolstering the value of everyone’s subscription more and more with each month. We continue in that mindset as we release another new song and another episode in our doc-series. Cold Water will definitely challenge listeners - layering tons of music ideas and bordering on psychedelic at times. We hope it’s as fun to listen to as it was for us to create.”

Visit PTH’s Bandcamp page for more info on Pacific Myth.