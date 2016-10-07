Pink Floyd release new Childhood’s End video

Pink Floyd have released a new video for their track Childhood’s End, taken from 1972 album Obscured By Clouds.

The remixed version appears on The Early Years 1965-1972 box set, which arrives on November 11.

The band previously launched a video for Grantchester Meadows.

The 17-disc set includes 20 previously-unreleased tracks, seven hours of live material, 15 hours of video and three feature films. A double-disc highlights album entitled The Early Years – Cre/Ation will be released alongside the set.

Pink Floyd say the collection “will give collectors the opportunity to hear the evolution of the band and witness their part in cultural revolutions.”

They add: “From the single Arnold Layne to the 20-minute epic Echoes, fans will see the invention of psychedelic progressive rock via an insightful collection that explores the Pink Floyd story from the time Roger Waters, Richard Wright, Nick Mason and Syd Barrett met at London’s Regent Street Polytechnic, through to Syd’s departure and David Gilmour joining to form the iconic lineup.”

Pink Floyd The Early Years Cre/Ation tracklist

CD 1

Arnold Layne See Emily Play Matilda Mother Jugband Blues Paintbox Flaming† (BBC Session, 25 Sept 1967) In The Beechwoods Point Me At The Sky Careful With That Axe, Eugene Embryo Ummagumma Radio Ad Grantchester Meadows Cymbaline† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969) Interstellar Overdrive† (Live, Paradiso, Amsterdam, Aug 1969) Green Is The Colour† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969) Careful With That Axe, Eugene† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969)

CD 2

On The Highway† Auto Scene Version 2 The Riot Scene Looking At Map Take Off Embryo (BBC Session, 16 July 1970) Atom Heart Mother (Live Montreux, 21 Nov 1970) Nothing Part 14 Childhood’s End Free Four Stay

The inside story of Pink Floyd's The Early Years 1965-1972 box set