Heavy Metal Truants launch new all-star charity auction

The Heavy Metal Truants charity campaign is ramped up today with a new Monster Rock Auction featuring items from Iron Maiden, Bullet For My Valentine, Alice Cooper, Phil Collins and others.

The Truants – best-known for their annual cycle ride to the Download festival – have already raised £232,000 with your help, and aim to top the figure with the latest round of unique memorabilia sales.

Lots include signed Iron Maiden Ed Force One boarding passes, a Marshall amp signed by Slash, ZZ Top, Jeff Beck and others, a signed Bullet For My Valentine guitar, signed Phi Collins snare drum, Alice Cooper print, Trivium album shoot props and more.

Alexander Milas, who co-founded the Truants with Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, says: “It’s remarkable to think we recently completed our fourth two-wheeled pilgrimage from London to Download.

“It doesn’t stop at the finish line, though – with the tremendous generosity of the great and good of the music industry, this year’s Monster Rock Auction is set to be our biggest yet.

“Get bidding. It’ll make a world of difference in the lives of the kids who need it most.”

The money raised by the Heavy Metal Truants is distributed between Childline, the Teenage Cancer Trust and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

