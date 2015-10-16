Protest The Hero aim high with subscription plan

Protest The Hero have launched a subscription release platform which will give fans new material every month.

The Canadian prog metal outfit unveiled the Pacific Myth project in conjunction with Bandcamp, with the track Ragged Tooth, available now.

They’ll release a new song or video on the 15th of every month, for the next six months.

Protest The Hero say: “For a long time we have been dreaming of a new way to bring you our music. We wanted something more direct than a standard album release and record cycle.

“In our opinion, this is the most direct way we can deliver you new tunes. We have chosen to lead things off this month with Ragged Tooth a cracking little banger of a song which we felt represented where we are headed with all of this.

“It’s important to note that every song release will be accompanied with an instrumental mix of the song as well as hi-res album art, lyrics, and liner notes.”

The band say they haven’t given up on releasing full-length albums, the most recent of which was 2013’s Volition.

Access to Pacific Myth costs $12, or $25 for bonus access to PTH’s documentary series, Of Our Own Volition. The band head out on a Canadian tour next month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Kezia.