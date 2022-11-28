Protect your hearing for less with these top Cyber Monday earplug deals

By Scott Munro
published

Grab a great deal on earplugs this Cyber Monday, with money off products by Vibes, Loop, Alpine and more

The Cyber Monday music deals are continuing to come in and while we’ve been picking out many of our favourite tech discounts, we’ve also had a look at earplugs - and many sets are on sale this Cyber Monday.

The first pair to jump out as us are the Vibes High-Fidelity earplugs which feature in our guide to the best earplugs for concerts thanks to their 22dB noise reduction. Amazon US have cut the price by 32% - taking them down from $33.99 to $23.16 (opens in new tab).

And if you’re in the UK, you can also get a top deal on the Loop Experience High Fidelity earplugs at Amazon. They’re down 20% from £24.95 to £19.95 (opens in new tab) and perfect for fans and musicians alike as they offer 18dB of noise cancelling

These earplugs by Vibes are discreet and perfect for use whether you’re a music fan enjoying a show or musician rocking out at home. Buy a pair from Amazon this Cyber Monday.

We’re big fans of the Loop Experience High Fidelity earplugs. Not only do they look cool with their unique design but they offer 18dB noise cancelling.

Amazon US have also cut the price on the Loop Experience High Fidelity earplugs. They’re now $22.46 - down 25% from their list price of $29.95 (opens in new tab) and they come with their own carry case so you can keep them safe and secure while arriving and leaving the venue.

Also on Amazon US are the discreet Eargasm earplugs which are down 26% from their usual price of $41.88 to $31.10 (opens in new tab). Each unit includes two pairs of earplugs shells - small and standard - and one pair of attenuation filters which are ideal for music fans with smaller ear canals.

And finally, UK customers can also purchase a pair of Alpine PartyPlug Pro earplugs for £20.76 (opens in new tab) – that’s a 31% reduction from their RRP of £29.95. The package also includes a carry case, cleaning solution and a cord. 

