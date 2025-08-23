How to watch Amyl & The Sniffers at Reading and Leeds - from anywhere
After a blistering set at Glastonbury, Amyl & The Sniffers will hit the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend - here's how you can catch the action
Date: August 23/24
Time: Aug 22 at 5pm BST / 12noon ET - Aug 23 at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET
UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer
Watch iPlayer anywhere:
Amyl & The Sniffers will make their Reading and Leeds debut this weekend when the Melbourne-based band play at the iconic festival.
They'll play the Leeds Festival on Friday, August 22 at 5pm BST and hit the stage at the Reading Festival on Saturday at 5.30pm BST. If you haven't managed to get your hands on a ticket for either festival, we're holding out hope that there will be an opportunity to watch on iPlayer. Currently, the BBC has confirmed that highlights from Bring Me The Horizon and Chappell Roan's sets will be broadcast – so we're hoping this will be the same for the Melbourne punks.
If you’re going to be out of the UK this weekend on your summer holiday and don't want to miss out on the group's set, you can still stream the set live through a VPN.
How to watch in the UK
- UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer
If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch Amyl & The Sniffers, you'll be able to through the BBC iPlayer.
If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the show, you can catch up with the help of a VPN. Find details below.
How to watch from anywhere
If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday and don't want to miss Amyl & The Sniffers or other performances and highlights from the weekend festival, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.
Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the BBC's Reading and Leeds coverage outside of the UK.
Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice
NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee
NordVPN is our top choice VPN.
How to use a VPN
1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch Amyl & The Sniffers debut from Reading and Leeds, just select 'UK' from the list.
3. Turn up the volume, sit back, and relax. T. at's you all set!
Have Amyl & The Sniffers played Reading & Leeds before?
This year will be the first time Amyl & The Sniffers have played at the Reading and Leeds festivals. The band delivered a blistering set at this summer's Glastonbury and hopes are high that they'll do it all again this weekend.
The band have been touring in support of their third studio album Cartoon Darkness which was released in October 2024.
Amyl & The Sniffers' 2025 plans
Following their weekend sets, Amyl & The Sniffers will play in Berlin on August 26, with the band then heading to New Zealand on September 10. In October, the group will play across the US, before they return to England for a show at London’s Alexandria Palace on October 25.
Visit the Reading and Leeds site for a full list of stages and artists. You can also grab the official Reading and Leeds app on Apple iOS and Android.
* For more information, check out Louder's How To Watch Reading And Leeds 2025 main page.
