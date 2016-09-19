Prophets Of Rage release first music video

Prophets Of Rage have launched their first official music video for their self-titled lead track.

The band features Rage Against The Machine members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, along with Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B Real of Cypress Hill. They released their debut EP The Party’s Over last month.

The video was shot during a series of performances that saw them playing for prison inmates and political protestors, pursuing their ambition to “make America rage again.”

D said of their prison show: “We wanted to be part of a little bit of enlightenment to inmates here. Every little second of light and hope is a good thing, and that’s the true meaning of rehabilitation.”

He’d previously said that the lineup were “keeping the seat warm” for RATM frontman Zack de la Rocha in case he decided to join in. De la Rocha released solo track Digging For Windows last week.

Prophets Of Rage are currently touring the US, and plan to appear in other parts of the world in due course.

Prophets Of Rage: The Party’s Over tracklist

Prophets Of Rage

The Party’s Over

Killing In The Name (live)

Shut ‘Em Down (live)

No Sleep ‘Till Cleveland (live)

Prophets Of Rage Make America Rage Again tour 2016

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

