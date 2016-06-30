Prophets Of Rage plan to tour the world

Prophets Of Rage’s Tim Commerford says the band have made plans for a world tour.

The bassist admits the band want to “make it right” after they cancelled seven US shows earlier this month without explanation on their 34-date Make America Rage Again tour.

Commerford tells TeamRock: “We’ve already made plans to tour the world. We are going to tour everywhere. We have to.

“Chuck D always says, this is his word, that we are Earthassins. And we need to jam for the Earth. We need to destroy the Earth.”

When asked about the cancelled US dates, Commerford says: “There’s been a change of plan because, again, the road is full of obstacles when you decide to be a political rock’n’roll band. Sometimes you have to change course, so we’ve had to change course a little bit.

“We have definitely moved to make plans to make that right. So there might be some people out there that are a little bit pissed at us because we’ve had to cancel their city, but we’ll be there. We’re gonna come there and we will make it right at the end of the day.”

The band – which features Rage Against The Machine men Commerford, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello alongside Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill – made their live debut in Los Angeles in May.

They’ll continue their run of live dates next month.

Prophets Of Rage Make America Rage Again tour 2016

Jul 19: Cleveland The Agora, OH (new date)

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT (cancelled)

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC (new date)

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY (cancelled)

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT (new date)

Aug 30: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN (cancelled)

Aug 31: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA (cancelled)

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 29: VA Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA (cancelled)

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 07: Tulsa BOK Center, OK (cancelled)

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

What happened at Prophets Of Rage's Los Angeles show?