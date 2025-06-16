Watch latest masked metal sensations President play their first ever show at Download this past weekend
Mystery masked metallers President take a big leaf out of Sleep Token's book and draw a packed-out crowd at Download
President - the latest viral masked metal band to cause a big stir in the rock community thanks to a mysterious and cunningly executed viral campaign earlier this year - played their first ever show this past weekend, rocking up to an absolutely packed tent at Download festival.
Taking to the stage yesterday afternoon (Sunday June 15), the anonymous collective played a short but rabidly received set of polished modern metalcore bangers early on the Dogtooth stage. The stage is the smallest one in Download's main arena, meaning that hundreds of fans were left queuing outside the tent straining to get a look inside at least half an hour before the band even came on.
@metalhammeruk ♬ original sound - metalhammeruk
The band members' true identities remain a topic of hot conversation within the metal scene, with all manner of rumours circulating across social media and indeed around the crowd ahead of the show about who might be under the masks. Regardless, President busted out recent singles In The Name Of The Father and Fearless, as well as three brand new songs.
Judging by the reaction it all received, President's debut album, believed to be coming later this year, is shaping up as one of the most anticipated metal releases of 2025. Watch video of the band arriving on stage below. Elsewhere at the festival, Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn all made their Download headline debuts, while the likes of Bleed From Within, Orbit Culture, Spiritbox, Poppy and Jinjer all made show-stealing turns for metal's next generation.
Download's next edition takes place June 10-14, 2026 at Donington Park.
@metalhammeruk ♬ original sound - metalhammeruk
Metal Hammer Newsletter
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.