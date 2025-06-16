Watch latest masked metal sensations President play their first ever show at Download this past weekend

President - the latest viral masked metal band to cause a big stir in the rock community thanks to a mysterious and cunningly executed viral campaign earlier this year - played their first ever show this past weekend, rocking up to an absolutely packed tent at Download festival.

Taking to the stage yesterday afternoon (Sunday June 15), the anonymous collective played a short but rabidly received set of polished modern metalcore bangers early on the Dogtooth stage. The stage is the smallest one in Download's main arena, meaning that hundreds of fans were left queuing outside the tent straining to get a look inside at least half an hour before the band even came on.

The band members' true identities remain a topic of hot conversation within the metal scene, with all manner of rumours circulating across social media and indeed around the crowd ahead of the show about who might be under the masks. Regardless, President busted out recent singles In The Name Of The Father and Fearless, as well as three brand new songs.

Judging by the reaction it all received, President's debut album, believed to be coming later this year, is shaping up as one of the most anticipated metal releases of 2025. Watch video of the band arriving on stage below. Elsewhere at the festival, Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn all made their Download headline debuts, while the likes of Bleed From Within, Orbit Culture, Spiritbox, Poppy and Jinjer all made show-stealing turns for metal's next generation.

Download's next edition takes place June 10-14, 2026 at Donington Park.