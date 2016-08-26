Prophets Of Rage stream The Party’s Over

Prophets Of Rage have streamed their track The Party’s Over, from their debut EP of the same name.

The six-track title is on sale today, while the Rage Against The Machine offshoot continue their first US tour.

The band features Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk alongside Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill.

Bassist Commerford, who’s opening each tour date with his other band Wakrat, tells Rolling Stone: “I’m a bass player first and foremost, and that’s where these bands cross.

“I’m so proud of what I’m doing in both bands. Prophets of Rage is more an aerobic, musical, bass-player thing, whereas Wakrat is more of a mental strain for my brain and for my heart. It’s different and I’m excited to see how it works out.”

He adds: “When I see people talk about history, what are the 10 best punk bands of all time, I never see Rage on that list.

“I always go, ‘That’s bullshit,’ because Rage is a punk band. We were a punk band and our ethics were punk. We didn’t do anything that anyone wanted us to do, and that’s the essence of punk rock.”

Prophets Of Rage were joined on stage by Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl earlier this week.

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Prophets Of Rage ‘keep seat warm’ for Zack de la Rocha