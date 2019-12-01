£160 off this Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 portable bluetooth speaker

As Cyber Monday winds its way towards Technology Tuesday, Wireless Wednesday and Are You Sure There Isn't Anything Else Thursday (we're joking, of course – these don't start until next year), we're left wondering: how about some luxury Danish consumer electronics?

Bang & Olufson are one of the most respected names in both design and audio, and the B&O Beoplay P6 bluetooth speaker is typical: sleek design and grade-A audio, all in one sexy package.

Our colleagues at Techradar like it. They say, "The B&O Beoplay P6 is a bit big and weighty for a portable bluetooth speaker but it sure packs a punch when it comes to sound quality and has a fantastic battery life. Like most other B&O products, it's beautiful with a premium finish but you'll pay for that."

So yeah, you'll pay for it. But not as much as you used to: The B&O Beoplay P6 is currently on sale for £190, which is a 46% reduction on the list price of £350.

