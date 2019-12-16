Pick up a last minute gift in the Marshall Holiday Sale – headphones and speakers reduced

Legendary amplification company Marshall have slashed prices on a selection of their headphones and speakers in the lead up to Christmas. If you're still stuck for what to buy the rocker in your life, this could be an easy win for you (and them).
The company is almost as well known for its lifestyle products as it is for those amps and cabs these days - and their range of headphones and speakers carry the same iconic branding - that instantly recognisable Marshall logo on a leather backing. They sound just a good, too.
Among the deals are £89.99 for their Major III Bluetooth headphones - the company call it the "next chapter in the revolutionary history of Marshall" - and just £129 for the ace Stockwell II portable speaker.
We've picked out a few of the best deals below, but you can see the full list of sale deals on the Marshall site or check out the range on Amazon, where the prices tend to be even cheaper.
Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker: Was
£219 now £129
Looking just like one of Marshall’s famous amps, the lightweight Stockwell II is a great way for taking music with you wherever you go – especially as it has 25 hours of playing time.View Deal
Marshall Major III Bluetooth headphones:
£129, now £89.99
Bluetooth aptX technology. 30+ hours of playback on a single charge. "A modern classic," says Marshall, "re-engineered with a straight fit headband, slimmed down 3D hinges and rebuilt ear cushions. While thicker loop wires with reinforced rubber dampers that contribute to the overall solid build quality." Get the wired version for just £41.View Deal
Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones:
£219 now £152
Make big savings on this set of Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones in black. A single charge will provide more than 30 hours of audio, while they have a bluetooth range of 10 metres.View Deal
Marshall Mid Bluetooth Headphones: Were
£169.99 now £99
Amazon have slashed 42% off the list price of these Marshall Mid bluetooth headphones. Comfortable to wear, they are rugged with a timeless design.View Deal
Action II Bluetooth Speaker: Was
£219.99 now £199.99
Acton II is the smallest speaker in the Marshall line-up, but its size might be misleading: this sturdy little thing still packs a punch. Includes three dedicated class D amplifiers that power its dual tweeters and subwoofer and Bluetooth 5.0 technology.View Deal
Marshall Minor II Wireless Earphones: Were
£119.99 now £98
Get 20 quid off these tasty wireless in-ear headphones. They're great options for the gym and, with 12 hours battery life, they'll go for miles.View Deal
Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker:
£429.99 now £329
A splendid saving of 23% on this great looking speaker which is available in either black or white. It uses bluetooth 5.0 and has a range of up to 30ft. £429 in Marshall's store.View Deal
Marshall Stanmore II Speaker: Was
£299.99 now £229
This handy speaker packs quite a punch and, thanks to aptX technology, the Stanmore II speaker boasts a range of up to 30ft and is currently available in white.View Deal