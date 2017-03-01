Poison confirm first headline tour in more than a decade

Poison have announced their first headline dates in more than a decade with their original lineup

The band have so far announced six shows, which will take place during off days on their North American tour with Def Leppard and Tesla.

The Poison lineup features singer Bret Michaels, guitarist CC DeVille, bassist Bobby Dall and drummer Rikki Rockett.

Rockett was sidelined in 2015 when he discovered a tumour on his tongue and underwent a successful experimental immune therapy called immunotherapy.

He reported in August that he was getting back to full fitness, with Michaels previously saying he would wait for the drummer to completely recover before making live plans.

Now Michaels says: “I’m really looking forward to the Poison tour. It’s going to be incredible playing all the hits and putting on a hell of a high-energy rock show for the three generations of awesome fans.”

Poison’s headline dates will take place throughout April and May, with some venues still to be confirmed. The band’s dates with Def Leppard and Tesla kick off next month and run through until June 25.

Find the full list of Poison tour dates below, with the headline shows highlighted in bold.

Apr 08: Manchester SNHU Arena, NH

Apr 10: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Apr 12: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Apr 14: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Apr 15: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Apr 17: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Apr 19: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 21: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Apr 22: Sioux Falls Denny Sanforth Premier Center, SD

Apr 24: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Apr 26: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Apr 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Apr 28: Raleigh, NC (Headline show)

Apr 29: Charlotte, NC (Headline show)

May 02: Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre, AL

May 03: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

May 05: Charlottesville John Paul Jones Arena, VA

May 06: Cherokee Harrah’s Casino, NC

May 07: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV (Headline show)

May 09: Albany, NY (Headline show)

May 11: Orillia Casino Rama, ON

May 24: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

May 26: Rapid City, SD (Headline show)

May 27: Grand Forks, ND (Headline show)

May 31: Bozeman Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MT

Jun 02: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Jun 03: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Jun 06: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jun 07: Spokane Arena, WA

Jun 09: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 10: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jun 12: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jun 14: Ontario Citizens Business Bank Arena, CA

Jun 16: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Jun 19: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 22: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jun 24: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphithetare, IL

Jun 25: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

