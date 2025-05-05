David Lee Roth announces first tour since announcing retirement from touring

David Lee Roth has announced a run of US dates for this summer. Diamond Dave, who returned to the stage with a set of Van Halen songs at M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday, will play 13 shows in July and August.

The tour will kick off at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on July 31, and wrap up at the Blue Note Summer Sessions in Napa, CA, on September 14. The schedule includes a previously announced date at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA, on September 12.

Roth hasn't toured since completing a run of pre-lockdown shows on Kiss's End Of The Road Tour in early 2020, although a final residency in Las Vegas was scheduled for 2022.

"I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring," Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "This is the first, and only, official announcement. You’ve got the news. Share it with the world. I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in the statement. These are my last five shows."

In the end, the dates were pulled "due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows."

Tickets for the new shows will go on general sale on May 9 at 10am ET.

David Lee Roth: 2025 tour dates

Jul 31: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL
Aug 03: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, FL
Aug 06: Bristol Hard Rock Live Bristol, VA
Aug 08: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ
Aug 10: Huntington The Paramount, NY
Aug 13: Hampton Beach Hampton Beach Casino Ballroo, NH
Aug 15: Verona Turning Stone Resort Casino, NY
Aug 17: Bethlehem The Wind Creek Event Center, PA
Aug 18: Gary Hard Rock Live Northern India, IN
Aug 21: Cincinnati Hard Rock Outdoor Arena, OH
Aug 25: St. Louis The Factory, MO
Sep 12: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA
Sep 14: Napa Blue Note Summer Sessions, CA

