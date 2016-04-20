Poison waiting for Rockett recovery

Poison mainman Bret Michaels says he’ll wait for Rikki Rockett to recover from his cancer battle before deciding on whether or not the band will play together live again.

Rockett developed a tumour on his tongue last summer and underwent nine rounds of chemotherapy followed by 35 radiotherapy sessions. And although Michaels recently reported he was hopeful Poison would soon play together again for the first time since 2012, he now says wants to see Rockett back to full health before deciding on the band’s future.

Michaels tells Eddie Trunk Live (via Blabbermouth): “Right now we’ve all got a prayer out for Rikki and his health – we hope that it’s great. And that’s number one.

“He’s working really hard. But I think if all goes great, which it will, I’m hoping in the very near future we go out there and do some amazing shows together. And I’m thankful for every minute I have had and will have.

“I’m not a bitter guy. I’m happy for what I’ve got and the amazing time we had together, and hopefully we’ll continue to do it in the future. But if not, it was a great journey and a great time.”

Last year, Michaels hinted that Poison could play some shows in 2016 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album Look What The Cat Dragged In.