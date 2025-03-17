"The summer is heatin' up!" Def Leppard reveal spring / summer tour schedule

Def Leppard have announced their touring schedule for the spring and summer.

The Sheffield hard rock veterans will play shows in Puerto Rico, the US, and Canada, kicking off their itinerary at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 15.

Announcing the new dates, the band posted "The Summer is heatin' up" on their social media channels.

Def Leppard spring/summer 2025 tour

May 15: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
May 17: Ocean City Boardwalk Rock 2025, MD

Jun 19: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI
Jun 21: Thackerville Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK
Jun 23: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR
Jun 25: Birmingham Coca-Cola Amphitheater, AL
Jun 28: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ

Jul 01: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME
Jul 03: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Jul 06: - Québec FEQ 2025, Canada
Jul 09: Winnipeg Princess Auto Stadium, Canada
Jul 10-13: Craven Country Thunder, Canada
Jul 11: Edmonton Rockin' Thunder, Canada
Jul 16: Ottawa Blues Festival, Canada
Jul 18: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI
Jul 20: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY
Jul 22: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Aug 14: Des Moines lowa State Fair Grandstand, IA
Aug 16: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL
Aug 20: Highland Yaamava' Theater, CA
Aug 26: St Paul Minnesota State Fair MN
Aug 29: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL
Aug 31: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Def Leppard's most recent album, Diamond Star Halos, was released in May 2022, and was voted Classic Rock magazine's best album of that year.

Last year, the band released Just Like '73, a new song featuring Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, which Leppard guitarist Phil Collen said “is the seed for a new album.”

"We’re actively writing and recording, under the radar," Joe Elliott added.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

