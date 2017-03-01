Drive founding member Rick Chavez dies

Drive founding member Rick Chavez has died unexpectedly in Houston, Texas.

The news was confirmed by the band on Facebook, who say his death was due to internal bleeding.

His Drive bandmates paid tribute to Chavez, saying they were devastated at their loss.

Bassist Michael Anthony Guerrero says: “For those who knew or even met the amazing soul that was Rick Chavez, be it through his music or by acquaintance, you would know what a great loss this is to us. This cuts through the hearts of so many. He will be greatly missed.”

Drummer Valentin San Miguel adds: “Grieving once again, the loss of a childhood friend, a brother. Devastated, not only by memories, but of many journeys traveled and not traveled.”

Guitarist Mercy Valdez says: “Drive will always be a part of my DNA. Rick’s passionate, relentless guitar cries are embedded in my soul. His friendship secured in my heart. I will always miss and love you forever, brother.”

Guitarist and vocalist Chavez formed the band in Houston in the 80s not long after he left school, with Drive releasing their debut album Characters In Time in 1988. They went on to issue one further album, 1992’s Diablero.

Chavez recorded many solo pieces during his career which took in elements of rock, blues and jazz.

Drive vocalist David Taylor died in 2009 after the vehicle he was driving crashed in San Antonio.