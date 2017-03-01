Deep Purple’s Roger Glover: No one wants to stop

Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover says no one in the band wants to face the end of the road.

They are preparing to release their new album InFinite on April 7 before heading out on The Long Goodbye tour later this year.

And while Glover says the band won’t be around forever, no one is thinking of the end quite yet.

He tells Billboard: “No one wants to stop but we know that I’m 71 now, Ian Gillan is 71 – we’re all about late 60s, early 70s, and bodies have a way of not keeping up with your brain or your career.

“We’re all sort of approaching that point where I can’t imagine another eight years to do an album.

“The time is approaching when it will end, but we don’t want to face that. We don’t actually want to make a date or a final tour or anything. We just want to carry on as long as nature allows or is kind of dignified.”

He adds: “If we can’t do what we do anymore, then yes, it’s time to stop. But we’re still doing it, and we’re still enjoying it very much. So all we’re saying is the door is closing, but it’s not closed yet.”

Deep Purple released a lyric video for InFinite track Time For Bedlam in December last year – and Glover gives further indication on what fans can expect from the follow-up to 2013’s Now What?!.

Glover continues: “When we go in to make an album, we have no idea. We don’t sit down and have a meeting and say, ‘What are we going to do?’ We just let the music do the talking.

“The only thought for InFinite that occurred is ‘after a real standout album like Now What?!, what are we going to follow it up with?’ It’s almost like the classic second-album syndrome.

“We wanted to make it different. We didn’t want to make it sound like an extension of Now What?!, so InFinite sounds a little heavier, a bit denser maybe. But, really we just jam and see what happens.”

Ahead of Deep Purple’s The Long Goodbye tour in November, the band will head out on the road with Alice Cooper across North America. The first show will take place in Las Vegas on August 12.

The InFinite tracklist

Deep Purple InFinite tracklist

Time For Bedlam Hip Boots All I Got Is You One Night In Vegas Get Me Outta Here The Surprising Johnny’s Band On Top Of The World Birds Of Prey Roadhouse Blues

Deep Purple The Long Goodbye tour 2017

Aug 12: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 13: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 15: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 16: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 23: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 24: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 26: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 27: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 28: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 30: Noblesville Kipsch Music Center, IN (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 01: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 02: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 03: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 06: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 08: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (With Alice Cooper)

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London O2

