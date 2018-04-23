Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons to tour the UK and Germany

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced a UK and German tour.

The run of dates will see the former Motorhead guitarist and his band play a total of 24 dates, kicking off with a set at Hard Rock Hell on November 8, with the tour concluding with a set at Weinheim’s Cafe Central on December 8.

The shows have been lined up in support of their debut album The Age Of Absurdity, which launched in January via Nuclear Blast.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons say: “We are thrilled to announce The Age Of Absurdity UK and Germany headline tour for November and December.

“It’ll be great to play full headline shows again in the UK and return to Germany to play some cities we missed out earlier this year, showcasing tracks from our new album as well as playing some Motorhead classics!”

In the UK, the band will be supported by Leader Of Down, of which late Motorhead guitarist Würzel was a member before he died in 2011.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT on Wednesday (April 25).

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons UK and German 2018 tour

Nov 08: Hafan Y Mor, Pwllheli Hard Rock Hell Festival, UK

Nov 09: Blackpool Waterloo Music Venue, UK

Nov 10: Stoke Sugarmill, UK

Nov 11: Glasgow G2, UK

Nov 13: inverness Ironworks, UK

Nov 14: Newcastle University, UK

Nov 15: York Fibbers, UK

Nov 16: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Nov 17: London Boston Music Room, UK

Nov 19: Norwich Waterfront Studios, UK

Nov 20: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Nov 22: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Nov 23: Portsmouth Wedgwood Rooms, UK

Nov 24: Plymouth The Junction, UK

Nov 27: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Nov 28: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

Nov 29: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Nov 30: Annaberg-Buchholz Alte Brauerei, Germany

Dec 01: Stuttgart clubCANN, Germany

Dec 03: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Dec 04: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Dec 05: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Dec 07: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Dec 08: Weinheim Cafe Central, Germany