PFM announce two UK shows following HMS Prog headline slot

Premiata Forneria Marconi (PFM) have announced two shows in the UK which will take place in May.

The Italian outfit were recently confirmed as headliners on the inaugural HMS Prog mini cruise which will set sail from Hull to Amsterdam on March 2-4 – and they’ve now added extra shows in Southampton and London.

They’ll perform sets at Southampton’s The 1865 on May 16 and London’s O2 Academy Islington on May 17.

The dates have been lined up in support of PFM’s latest album Emotional Tattoos, which launched in October last year via InsideOut Music.

The cover artwork was created by by Stefano and Mattia Bonora with art direction by ArtKademy and is said to look “towards the future” and was initially revealed as a mural painting in Milan in 2017.

The band said: “On the album cover we can see a spaceship headed by Franz Di Cioccio and Patrick Djivas, which leads the fans in unexplored territory.

“The new PFM’s world where music has not only one identity but embraces many different musical genres. Emotional Tattoos is an album which will print feelings on your skin.”

The two new UK shows are part of the band’s wider 2018 tour. Find full details below.

Jan 31: Bologna Teatro Duse, Italy

Mar 02: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Mar 03: HMS Prog

Mar 09: Brescia Gran Teatro Morato, Italy

Mar 11: Santa Maria degli Angeli Teatro Lyrick, Italy

Mar 12: Rome Teatro Olimpico, Italy

Mar 13: Napoli Teatro Augusteo, Italy

Mar 24: Montecatini Terme Nuovo Teatro Verdi, Italy

Apr 20: Sao Paulo Espaço das Américas, Brazil

Apr 21: Rio de Janeiro Vivo Rio, Brazil

Apr 22: Porto Alegre Teatro do Bourbon Country, Brazil

Apr 23: Belo Horizonte Grande Teatro do Palácio das Artes, Brazil

Apr 25: Buenos Aires Teatro Coliseo, Argentina

Apr 27: Concepción Teatro Universidad, Chile

Apr 29: Santiago de Chile Teatro Oriente, Chile

Apr 30: Lima venue tba, Peru

May 03: Ciudad de Mexico BlackBerry Hall, Mexico)

May 06, 2018 Gettysburg Majestic Theater, PA

May 07: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

May 08: Chicago Reggies Rock Club, IL

May 12: Legnano Teatro Galleria, Italy

May 16: Southampton The 1865, UK

May 17: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

PFM: Paper Charms