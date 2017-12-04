HMS Prog - Comedy Of Errors Replace Touchstone

Scottish prog rockers Comedy Of Errors have replaced Touchstone on the forthcoming HMS Prog jaunt from Hull to Rotterdam from March 2-4. The newly launched event will feature performances and appearances from Caravan, Geoff Downes, Roger Dean, Pendragon, Focus, Martin Turner and more.

As recently reported, Touchstone recently announced the departure of lead singer Aggie Figurska, who will play her last ever show with the band when they play London’s 229 Club on December 10.

HMS Prog have also announced details of the VIP Upgrade Package and single occupancy rooms. The VIP Package upgrade are limited to 100 tickets. They cost £60 (which covers both journeys) and can only be added to a full ticket. Benefits include free car parking in Hull (cost £14), a free welcome drink on arrival, free drinks vouchers (2 per person), exclusive use of the VIP balcony area with both seating and standing, priority disembarkation, a free and exclusive t-shirt (cost £20) and event lanyard, priority access to meet and greets and signings, and an exclusive HMS Prog print.

Single occupancy tickets will also be made available. These will be priced at £179 for a single inside cabin and £197 for a single outside berth. Tickets are available from the event website and the Eventim ticket site.