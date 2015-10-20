Perfect Beings release Rivermaker video

Perfect Beings have released a video for their track Rivermaker.

It features on the band’s latest album Perfect Beings II, out last week via My Sonic Temple and made possible thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign.

Mainman Ryan Hurtgen tells Prog: “For me, the album is a concept album because it goes into a discovery of self. The idea of trying to find yourself, trying to love yourself, trying to understand what you’re doing on this planet. A lot of existentialism.

“I’m not doing it for money. I’m not in it for the fame, obviously. So why am I doing it? It really comes down to doing something that I strongly believe in. Some of that is what the album is about.”

The full interview with Perfect Beings features in the latest edition of Prog, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

