New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today, featuring Peter Gabriel on the front cover…

With the first four Peter Gabriel albums being released on vinyl (along with the two German language version), we look back at how Gabriel developed his sound over these four groundbreaking releases as well as how he also mapped out the sound of progressive music for the next three decades. Peter Gabriel biographer Daryl Easlea speaks to those involved and there are rare behind-the-scenes pictures from all four albums, plus Steve Hackett, Jakko Jakszyk, David Longdon and Tim Bowness reassess the four albums in question.

Also in *Prog* 60…

Progressive Music Awards - all the coverage from prog’s biggest night of the year and interviews with all the winners.

Jean -Michel Jarre - the French keyboard wizard discusses his career and brand new album Electronia 1: Time Machine.

Coheed & Cambria - tales of self-doubt, re-awareness and the destruction of a property with mailman Claudio Sanchez.

Queensryche/Operation: Mindcrime - A ryche old mess, or new dawns for both parties?

Martin Barre - the Tull guitarist talks about new album Back To Steel.

Perfect Beings - the enterprising US proggers are back with a new album.

SikTh - the original groundbreaking prog metallers have reformed to reclaim their throne!

Shining - Norways blackjazz pioneers discuss their latest album and playing on top of a huge mountain!

City Boy - most people know the hit 5.7.0.5. But how prog were City Boy?

Steve Harris - Iron Maiden leader reveals a passionate love for progressive rock!

Chrysalis Records - the inside story of the label that gave us Jethro Tull, Procol Harum and Tir na Nog.

Noel Fielding - he gave us The Mighty Boosh and starred on …Buzzcocks. And now he’s let us peek at his record collection.

Plus live and album reviews from King Crimson, Steve Hackett, Scale The Summit, Opeth, David Gilmour, Ian Anderson and more…

And a ten track CD featuring music from Caligula’s Horse, Nad Sylvan, The Enid, Abigail’s Ghost and more…

