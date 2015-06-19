Perfect Beings in Pledge campaign for 2nd album

Perfect Beings have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help with the release of their second album.

The Californian outfit issued their self-titled debut last year and they’re ready to put out the follow-up.

Fans are being asked to pledge $26 (£16) for a CD copy, which comes with a free digital download. A range of other packages are also available via the Pledgemusic page.

Perfect Beings say: “We’ve finished recording our second album and now we’d like you to join us so we can get it manufactured, promoted, and distributed. We’re essentially operating our own record label, and with your pre-order we can make it happen.

“There are a lot of great exclusives in this campaign, from signed CDs to handwritten lyrics, to T-shirts and a chance to hang out with the band.

“And if 150% of the goal is funded, we will be producing a vinyl version.”

The campaign has two weeks left to run. The band recently launched a video for their track Helicopter from last year’s release.