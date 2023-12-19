Per Wiberg shares lyric video for new song The Serpent's Here

Former Opeth keyboard player Per Wiberg has announced that he will release his latest album, The Serpent's Here, through Despotz Records on March. You can watc a new lyric video for the title track below.

The Serpent's Here is Wiberg's second full-length solo album following on from his 2019 debut Head Without Eyes and 2021's All Is Well In The Land Of The Living EP.

“The music has a strong familiar identity I’d say. It’s heavy in its tone but this time a little braver, uptempo, loose, and ‘rock’n’roll’ compared to the previous two albums," Wiberg says. "Overall, this is the most epic sounding of my stuff so far. Things are more defined. I worked hard with lyrics and vocal arrangements this time.

The Serpent’s Here features drummer Tor Sjödén (Viagra Boys) who played drums on the previous EP, as well as bassist Mikael Tuominen (Kungens Män). Basic live tracks were recorded at Studio Gröndahl by David Castillo and, as with previous releases, the record was mixed and mastered by Jonas Kjellgren at Blacklounge Studios.

"All songs are built from rough song sketches that I showed Tor and Mikael,” Wiberg adds. "The idea was that they could improvise. All basic tracks were recorded live in an afternoon to give it that extra spontaneous energy, and then I’d layer keys, guitars, and vocals on top of what we recorded. Overall, there are more guitars this time as well as two basses on the majority of the tracks.”

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Despotz Records)

Per Wiberg: The Serpent's Here

1. Dead Sky Lullaby

2. The Serpent's Here

3. Blackguards Stand Silent

4. This House Is Someone Else's Now

5. He Just Disappeared

6. Follow the Unknown

7. The Losers (Warrior Soul cover)