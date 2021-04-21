Per Wiberg streams brand new song Get Your Boots On

Former Opeth keyboard player Per Wiberg has streamed a brand new song, Get Your Boots On, which you can listen to below. It's taken from his upcoming EP All Is Well In The Land Of The Living But For The Rest Of Us... Lights Out which will be released through Despotz Records on May 14.

In keeping with Wiberg's prog and hard rock roots, the EP is one piece of connected music that flows through the four individual tracks, All Is Well, In The Land Of The Living, But For The Rest Of Us... and Lights Out, a fact alluded to buy tthe fact each sing title adds up to the EP's title.

Wiberg, who left Opeth following the recording of 2011's Heritage, released his first album, Head Without Eyes, in 2019.

Pre-order All Is Well In The Land Of The Living But For The Rest Of Us... Lights Out.

(Image credit: Despotz Records)

Per Wiberg: All Is Well In The Land Of The Living But For The Rest Of Us... Lights Out

1. All Is Well

2. In The Land Of The Living

3. But For The Rest Of Us...

4. Lights Out