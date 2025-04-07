Ghost’s Tobias Forge comments on recently leaked solo album Passiflora: “If you write a love letter and that just disappears into the void, you would try to distance yourself from it as soon as possible”

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has spoken about his unreleased solo album Passiflora, which leaked earlier this year.

Forge – best known for his work as a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist in Ghost, as well as for his masked appearances as the band’s various “Papa” frontmen – recorded his solo effort in 2008, two years before his now-band’s debut. However, it went unreleased and became a highly sought-after collector’s item, to the point a bootleg on Discogs sold for $5,434 (£4,210).

Now, two months after Passiflora leaked onto YouTube, Forge explains why he shelved its release in a new interview with Chaoszine.

“I remember that when I wrote the songs and I had recorded them, I was a little bit irritated that I had not written them in a key that was ideal for my singing,” he says (via Blabbermouth). “It’s amateur mistakes. There are some songs on Opus [Ghost’s debut album Opus Eponymous] that are like that. I should have written them in another key. I should have detuned them to more fully… And it’s not too late; I can do that.”

Ghost on the cover of Metal Hammer issue 399. Text reads, "Who is Papa V Perpetua? Not even Tobias knows."

(Image credit: Future)

He continues: “I think Passiflora was definitely… it’s a super-ambitious record. I was so filled with emotions and creativity. I had a real vision for that record. I had a real vision for that band. It literally really didn't go anywhere. So when that happens… If you write a love letter and that just disappears into the void, you would just try to distance yourself from it as soon as possible and, and that's what I felt.”

Ghost will release their sixth studio album Skeletá via Loma Vista on April 25. The lead single Satanized is currently streaming. The band will start a six-month world tour to promote the record in Manchester, UK, on April 15. The gig will mark the debut of Ghost’s ‘new’ frontman, Papa V Perpetua.

Ghost are the cover stars on the new issue of Metal Hammer. In an extensive interview about Skeletá, Forge admits that he doesn’t know much about Papa V Perpetua yet, and that it will take playing live for the character’s personality to emerge.

“I’ve always felt that it was a scary thing,” he said. “On one hand, I’m trying to make the ‘product’ that is Ghost an entertaining thing for our fans. On the other, I try to do that as pleasantly as is possible for myself as well.

“When I decided to introduce Cardinal Copia into the mix [for 2018 album Prequelle], it felt very uncomfortable because he was going to be thrown out there as someone who hadn’t become [a Papa Emeritus] yet: ‘Wow, this is going to be a little different.’ But what I did know was that I didn’t have to go through the process of introducing a new character for the next album. Now, I do!”

The new Hammer is currently sold-out online, but is stocked in the UK in WH Smith, Tesco and more. The Louder webstore also has an exclusive bundle that includes a version of the latest Hammer with a cover you can’t get anywhere else, plus a vinyl variant of Skeletá unavailable in the shops.

