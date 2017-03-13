Paul McCartney to release 3-track Record Store Day cassette

Paul McCartney has announced that he’ll release a three-track cassette for this year’s Record Store Day.

Titled Flowers In The Dirt – The Cassette Demos With Elvis Costello, the limited edition release features I Don’t Want To Confess, Shallow Grave and Mistress & Maid which were all recorded in 1989.

It’ll be on sale on April 22 and comes after the re-launch of the Flowers In The Dirt Archive Collection, which will arrive on March 24.

McCartney says: “The demos are red hot off the skillet and that’s why we wanted to include them on this boxed set.

“What’s great about these songs is that they’ve just been written, so there’s nothing more hot off the skillet as I say. That was the kind of great instant thing about them.

“I hadn’t listened to them in ages but when I did I knew we had to put them out. We made a little tape of them and sent them to Elvis, who loved them too. We said we should put out an EP or something and now the moment’s finally arrived.”

Last month, McCartney released a studio demo and video for My Brave Face along with an audio stream of Twenty Fine Fingers from the record.

Along with a standard version of Flowers In The Dirt, the album also be released in a deluxe box set, featuring unreleased demos, videos, a notebook of McCartney’s handwritten lyrics, a collection of Linda McCartney photographs and a 112-page hardcover book.

Flowers In the Dirt Reissue Track Listing

Three CD/1 DVD

Disc 1

My Brave Face (2017 Remaster) Rough Ride (2017 Remaster) You Want Her Too (2017 Remaster) Distractions (2017 Remaster) We Got Married (2017 Remaster) Put It There (2017 Remaster) Figure Of Eight (2017 Remaster) This One (2017 Remaster) Don’t Be Careless Love (2017 Remaster) That Day Is Done (2017 Remaster) How Many People (2017 Remaster) Motor Of Love (2017 Remaster) Où Est Le Soleil? (2017 Remaster)

Disc 2

The Lovers That Never Were (Original Demo) Tommy’s Coming Home (Original Demo) Twenty Fine Fingers (Original Demo) So Like Candy (Original Demo) You Want Her Too (Original Demo) That Day Is Done (Original Demo) Don’t Be Careless Love (Original Demo) My Brave Face (Original Demo) Playboy To A Man (Original Demo)

Disc 3

The Lovers That Never Were (1988 Demo) Tommy’s Coming Home (1988 Demo) Twenty Fine Fingers (1988 Demo) So Like Candy (1988 Demo) You Want Her Too (1988 Demo) That Day Is Done (1988 Demo) Don’t Be Careless Love (1988 Demo) My Brave Face (1988 Demo) Playboy To A Man (1988 Demo)

DVD

Music Videos

My Brave Face My Brave Face (Version 2) This One (Version 1) This One (Version 2) Figure Of Eight Party Party Où Est Le Soleil? Put It There Distractions We Got Married

Creating Flowers in the Dirt

Paul And Elvis Buds In The Studio The Making Of ‘This One’

Put it There Documentary

Download Only

Original B-sides, remixes and single edits

Back On My Feet Flying To My Home The First Stone Good Sign This One (Club Lovejoys Mix) Figure Of Eight (12” Bob Clearmountain Mix) Loveliest Thing Où Est Le Soleil? (12” Mix) Où Est Le Soleil? (Tub Dub Mix) Où Est Le Soleil? (7” Mix) Où Est Le Soleil? (Instrumental) Party Party (Original Mix) Party Party (Club Mix)

Cassette demos

I Don’t Want To Confess Shallow Grave Mistress And Maid

Two CD

Disc 1

My Brave Face (2017 Remaster) Rough Ride (2017 Remaster) You Want Her Too (2017 Remaster) Distractions (2017 Remaster) We Got Married (2017 Remaster) Put It There (2017 Remaster) Figure Of Eight (2017 Remaster) This One (2017 Remaster) Don’t Be Careless Love (2017 Remaster) That Day Is Done (2017 Remaster) How Many People (2017 Remaster) Motor Of Love (2017 Remaster) Où Est Le Soleil? (2017 Remaster)

Disc 2

The Lovers That Never Were (Original Demo) Tommy’s Coming Home (Original Demo) Twenty Fine Fingers (Original Demo) So Like Candy (Original Demo) You Want Her Too (Original Demo) That Day Is Done (Original Demo) Don’t Be Careless Love (Original Demo) My Brave Face (Original Demo) Playboy To A Man (Original Demo)

Vinyl (Two LP)

Side 1

My Brave Face (2017 Remaster) Rough Ride (2017 Remaster) You Want Her Too (2017 Remaster) Distractions (2017 Remaster) We Got Married (2017 Remaster) Put It There (2017 Remaster) Figure Of Eight (2017 Remaster) This One (2017 Remaster) Don’t Be Careless Love (2017 Remaster) That Day Is Done (2017 Remaster) How Many People (2017 Remaster) Motor Of Love (2017 Remaster) Où Est Le Soleil? (2017 Remaster) (*not on vinyl, this track will be available with the accompanying digital download).

Side 2

The Lovers That Never Were (Original Demo) Tommy’s Coming Home (Original Demo) Twenty Fine Fingers (Original Demo) So Like Candy (Original Demo) You Want Her Too (Original Demo) That Day Is Done (Original Demo) Don’t Be Careless Love (Original Demo) My Brave Face (Original Demo) Playboy To A Man (Original Demo)

