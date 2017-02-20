Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite in the studio

Ringo Starr has posted a pair of tweets that reveal he’s been working in the studio with former Beatles’ bandmate Paul McCartney. It will be the first time the pair have recorded together since 2010’s Y Not album.

Starr’s tweet read, “Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love”, before climaxing in a series of excited emojis. He followed it with a message that revealed that Joe Walsh had also contributed to the session.

The new album will be Starr’s first since 2015’s Postcards From Paradise, which also featured Walsh. At the time, Starr talked about the pair’s working relationship. “I gave him a call and he came over on a Sunday afternoon. The session lasted just two hours – but it could have gone on longer if Walsh had had his way. “I tell Joe, when he’s done a solo, ‘That’s it,’” the drummer, singer and producer says. “He wants to do it and do it and do it. That’s how he is; but I’ve known him long enough to say, ‘No – we’ve got it.‘”

Last September, Starr’s copy of The White Album sold for $790,000, the most amount of money ever paid for a vinyl record sold at auction.

