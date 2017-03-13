Pearl Jam invite all 5 drummers to Rock Hall ceremony

Pearl Jam have invited former drummers Matt Chamberlin, Dave Abbruzzese and Jack Irons to their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

The trio were not among the lineup named by the Rock Hall, with only founding member Dave Krusen and current drummer Matt Cameron to go in with vocalist Eddie Vedder, bassist Jeff Ament, and guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready.

But in a letter posted on Facebook, Pearl Jam report that with all three playing their part in the band’s history, it was only right to invite them to be part of the celebrations.

The letter reads: “With the date of the Hall Of Fame event coming up, it is just now sinking in what it means to us.

“While awards and accolades are understandably subjective and a countless number of our peers have yet to be honoured, we do feel fortunate to be recognised and provided the opportunity to reunite with everyone who has been part of the group.

“Specifically the drummers who all left their distinctive mark on our band in the pre-Matt Cameron years.

“Dave Krusen, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese and Jack Irons are each individually great players who gave their all to the early recordings and live gigs.

“Looking forward to seeing them and all the other musicians on the bill. Have to say, wish Bad Brains’ H.R. and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell were gonna be there too. If nothing else, it makes us feel lucky and appreciative of the nod.”

Last year, Abbruzzese – who joined in time to tour in support of debut album Ten and went on to appear on Vs and Vitalogy – voiced his anger at being snubbed.

He said: “The members of Pearl Jam have got to know what’s the right thing to do. They can’t justify ignoring my contributions. Like me or not.

“It there is still a part of that band that remembers how hard we worked, how much blood and how much sweat… they will do the right thing.”

Pearl Jam will be inducted into the Rock Hall at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, New York, on April 7 along with ELO, Yes, Journey, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur and Nile Rodgers.

