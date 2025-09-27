Paul McCartney hadn’t played this Beatles classic in full since 1965. That changed last night

Paul McCartney’s solo career has seen him revisit countless Beatles songs over the years, from early hits such as Love Me Do and Eight Days A Week to late-period classics such as Let It Be and various elements of the medley that closes Abbey Road.

But there are many more Beatles songs that McCartney has never played live as a solo artist, sometimes partly due to his unofficial policy of steering away from songs that were mostly written by his late bandmate John Lennon.

However, audience members at the opening show of his current US tour, at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California on Friday September 27, got an unexpected surprise when McCartney opened his set with the Fab Four’s 1965 anthem Help! for the first time in 60 years.

McCartney has played a section of the track before, but that was as part of a medley of Lennon songs during Macca’s Flowers In The Dirt tour in 1989 and 1990. The last time Help! was performed in its entirety was by The Beatles themselves on December 12, 1965, at the Capital Theatre in Cardiff, Wales – the same year the song and its parent album of the same name were released.

With a capacity of just over 4500 people, the Santa Barbara Bowl is the smallest venue on McCartney‘s US tour. The show itself was only announced two weeks ago, and fans were required to store their phones in secure pouches.

Much of McCartney‘s set was given over to Beatles songs, including a virtual duet with Lennon on 1970’s I’ve Got A Feeling.

The tour continues on September 29 at Acrisure Arena, Thousand Palms, California.

Paul McCartney soundcheck 9-25-2025 Santa Barbara County Bowl - YouTube Watch On

Paul McCartney setlist, Santa Barbara Bowl, California, September 26, 2025

Help!

Coming Up

Got To Get You Into My Life

Let Me Roll It

Getting Better

Let 'Em In

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred And Eighty-Five

I've Just Seen A Face

Love Me Do

Dance Tonight

Blackbird

Now And Then

Lady Madonna

Jet

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Get Back

Let It Be

Live and Let Die

Hey Jude

Encore:

I've Got a Feeling

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

Helter Skelter

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End