Parkway Drive in Devil’s Calling video

Parkway Drive have released a video for their track Devil’s Calling.

The song appears on the deluxe edition of their 5th album Ire, which was released today (July 15). The expanded version also features another new track, Into The Dark, plus a remix of A Deathless Song featuring Tonight Alive’s Jenna McDougall.

The band issued a stream of Devil’s Calling earlier this week exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2012’s Atlas, frontman Winston McCall told Metal Hammer: “We had a band meeting and it turned out all of us were thinking the same thing – none of us would get creative fulfilment out of writing another Parkway metalcore album.

“It was a really odd point to be at. We didn’t want to stop what Parkway was about, but at the same time there had to be a different way of doing it.”

The Australian outfit will head out on a European tour next month.

Parkway Drive 2016 European tour

Aug 04: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Aug 05: Lustenau Szene Open Air, Austria

Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 07: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 09: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Aug 10: Krakow Klub Kwadrat, Poland

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Eschwege Open Flair, Germany

Aug 13: Puttlingen Rocco Del Schlacko, Germany

Aug 14: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme, Romania

Aug 16: Budapest Sziget Fest, Hungary

Aug 17: Maribor Stuk, Slovenia

Aug 18: St Polten Frequency, Austria

Aug 19: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland

Aug 20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 21: Biddinghuizen Lowlands, Netherlands

Aug 23: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Aug 24: Colmar Parc Expo, France

Aug 25: Ubersee Chiemsee Summer, Germany

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

