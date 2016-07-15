Parkway Drive in Devil’s Calling video

Parkway Drive have released a video for their track Devil’s Calling.
The song appears on the deluxe edition of their 5th album Ire, which was released today (July 15). The expanded version also features another new track, Into The Dark, plus a remix of A Deathless Song featuring Tonight Alive’s Jenna McDougall.
The band issued a stream of Devil’s Calling earlier this week exclusively with Metal Hammer.
Speaking about the follow-up to 2012’s Atlas, frontman Winston McCall told Metal Hammer: “We had a band meeting and it turned out all of us were thinking the same thing – none of us would get creative fulfilment out of writing another Parkway metalcore album.
“It was a really odd point to be at. We didn’t want to stop what Parkway was about, but at the same time there had to be a different way of doing it.”
The Australian outfit will head out on a European tour next month.
Parkway Drive 2016 European tour
Aug 04: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Aug 05: Lustenau Szene Open Air, Austria
Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 07: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium
Aug 09: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Aug 10: Krakow Klub Kwadrat, Poland
Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 12: Eschwege Open Flair, Germany
Aug 13: Puttlingen Rocco Del Schlacko, Germany
Aug 14: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme, Romania
Aug 16: Budapest Sziget Fest, Hungary
Aug 17: Maribor Stuk, Slovenia
Aug 18: St Polten Frequency, Austria
Aug 19: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland
Aug 20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 21: Biddinghuizen Lowlands, Netherlands
Aug 23: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Aug 24: Colmar Parc Expo, France
Aug 25: Ubersee Chiemsee Summer, Germany
Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK