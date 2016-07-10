Parkway Drive: listen to brand new song Devil’s Calling

Parkway Drive are releasing a brand new song Devil’s Calling – and you can hear it exclusively here.

Devil’s Calling appears on the digital deluxe version of the Australian band’s latest album, Ire. The expanded edition also features another new track, Into The Dark, plus a remix of A Deathless Song featuring Jenna McDougall from Tonight Alive.

Devil’s Calling finds the band moving further away from their metalcore roots, a process that began with Ire, which was originally released in September 2015.

“We had a band meeting, and it turned out all of us were thinking the same thing: none of us would get creative fulfillment out of writing another Parkway metalcore album,” frontman Winston McCall tells Metal Hammer. “It was a really odd point to be at. We didn’t want to stop what Parkway was about, but at the same time there had to be a different way of doing it.”

Listen to our exclusive stream of Devil’s Calling here:

The deluxe digital edition of Ire is available from July 15. The full tracklisting is:

Destroyer

Dying To Believe

Vice Grip

Crushed

Fractures

Writings on the Wall

Bottom Feeder

The Sound of Violence

Vicious

Dedicated

A Deathless Song

Devil’s Calling

Into The Dark

A Deathless Song (feat. Jenna McDougall)