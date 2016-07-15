Philip Anselmo's Scour stream self-titled debut EP

Phil Anselmo’s Scour have made their self-titled EP available to stream.

The supergroup features Phil Anselmo, Cattle Decapitation’s Derek Engemann, former Animosity man Chase Fraser, Strong Intention’s Jesse Schobel and Pig Destroyer’s John Jarvis.

Anselmo previously said: “The Scour thing was just something that popped up – it’s something I think I can kill, I can lay it out. It’s predominantly modern-ish thrashy black metal stuff. I’m going to put my own spin on it.

“I don’t have to sound like your boy from Gorgoroth to get the point across – there’s other ways of singing over that style of music, and I shall employ many styles.”

The EP is available to purchase on iTunes.

Last week, Anselmo said he believed Down would eventually come back together, after his ‘white power’ outburst at January’s Dimebash caused widespread backlash and forced the band to shelve their summer touring commitments.

Scour tracklist

Dispatched Clot Crooked Codes Tactics Tear Gas

VIDEO: Welcome To Phil Anselmo’s House