Paramore’s Hayley Williams releases video for atmospheric new single Simmer

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has released a video for her new solo single Simmer.

It’s the first taste of music from the vocalist’s upcoming album Petals For Armour, which is set to launch on May 8 through Atlantic. The video was directed by Warren Fu.

Williams says: “I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project. Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals For Armor – and I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation.

"I’m in a band with my favourite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more.

“I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I’d hoped it would.”

Williams adds: “Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Paramore’s last studio album was 2017’s After Laughter which saw the return of drummer Zac Farro. He originally quit along with brother Josh in 2010, following the release of third album Brand New Eyes the previous year.