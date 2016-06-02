Panic! At The Disco launch competition for fans to direct Victorious video

Panic! At The Disco have launched a competition for fans to direct another music video for track Victorious.

The band have partnered with Music Choice and the All American High School Film Festival to invite budding creatives to submit their own video ideas.

Applicants must download the track Victorious from iTunes, and direct a music video with their own opener. More detailed instructions can be found on the High School Film Festival website.

Frontman Brendon Urie says: “As my fans know, I love to interact with them, whether it be online or at shows. I can’t wait to see the submissions we get from around the world to bring the music video for Victorious to life.”

The winner will have their music video aired across Music Choice’s entire platform, direct an episode of Behind The Lines for Music Choice and be announced at the 2016 Teen Indie Awards on October 9 at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York.

The best music videos will also be screened at the AMC Empire 25 Theater in New York City’s Times Square from October 7-9.

The competition runs until July 11.

Meanwhile, Panic! At The Disco are currently in Russia. They’ll head to North America later this month.

Jun 02: Moscow Stadium Live, Russia

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 10: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 11: Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Jun 12: New Orleans Champions Square, LA

Jun 14: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 15: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 16: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 19: Charleston Volvo Car Open Stadium, SC

Jun 20: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 21: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Jun 22: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jun 24: Bristow Jiffy, VA

Jun 25: Canandaigua Cmac Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 26: Sceanton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, pA

Jun 28: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jun 30: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 01: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 02: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 03: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jul 05: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 06: Toronto Molson Canadian Ampthieatre, ON

Jul 08: Clarkston DTE Energy Theatre, MI

Jul 09: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheater, WI

Jul 10: Tinley Park Hollywood Caino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 12: Nobblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 13: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Jul 15: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion,

Jul 16: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Jul 17: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

Jul 19: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

