Panic! At The Disco premiere Victorious video

Panic! At The Disco have released a video for their single Victorious.

The tune will appear on the band’s upcoming fifth album Death Of A Bachelor, due on January 15 via DCD2/Feuled By Ramen.

Directed by Brandon Dermer, the video features a cameo from MMA and kickboxing competitor Joe Schilling.

Victorious follows Hallelujah, Emperor’s New Clothes and the title track as the fourth song issued as a preview to the project, which sees vocalist Brendon Urie as the sole remaining member of the band he formed in Las Vegas in 2004 with childhood friends Ryan Ross, Brent Wilson and Spencer Smith – who left the lineup earlier this year.

Urie says: “I joined as the last member before we started touring and got signed. Now I’m last man standing – but I love everything about it, the touring and songwriting.”

Panic! At The Disco play a series of US dates before the end of the year and will launch Death Of A Bachelor with a January 12 show at the 02 Academy Brixton in London.