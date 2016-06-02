Chili Pepper Chad denies peeing on Foo Fighters drummer's stage gear

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith denies that he once urinated on the fan belonging to Foo Fighters sticksman Taylor Hawkins.

Smith says he contacted the drummer after Blink-182’s Travis Barker recently told his version of the story in an interview with KROQ.

Barker asked his bandmate Mark Hoppus: “Do you remember when we were in Australia? Chad Smith would pee in Taylor Hawkins’ fan. It’s the worst practical joke ever. It was so funny, but it was so wrong.”

But Smith tells Loudwire: “I wrote to Taylor and said, ‘I know I’ve done some really fucked up things, but did I ever pee in your fan in Australia?’ He said, ‘Absolutely not. I would’ve remembered that.’

“I said, ‘I didn’t think so.’ Travis was mistaken, he must have been confused with somebody else.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers recently made title track The Getaway from their upcoming album available to stream along with the song Dark Necessities. It will be released on June 17.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: The Getaway tracklist

The Getaway Dark Necessities We Turn Red The Longest Wave Goodbye Angels Sick Love Go Robot Feasting On The Flowers Detroit This Ticonderoga Encore The Hunter Dreams Of A Samurai

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 10-12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10-12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia

Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK

Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

