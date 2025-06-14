"Ladies and gentlemen, we are slipping into fascism. It’s up to us to fight back!” Green Day mark their long-awaited Download debut by calling out Trump and Musk and playing all the bangers

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

For nearly four decades, Green Day have been the snot-nosed saviours of punk rock. Whether they’re spewing political commentary or delivering tongue-in-cheek bursts of vulgarity, Billie Joe Armstrong and his brat-pack’s tunes have soundtracked multiple generations of rock fans – and, tonight, the California punks are celebrating the anniversary of two of their most defining records.

While the birthday bash will be marking Dookie and American Idiot’s respective 30th and 20th anniversaries, the set will also be ticking off a glaring gap on Green Day’s bucketlist: performing at Download. Somehow, the gang have never graced the Donington Park stage – and, as the screen flashes with clips from across the years, from fresh-faced Kerplunk rascals to matured Revolution Radio rockers, it feels like they’re making up for lost time, acquainting their past selves with the festival grounds they wouldn’t see until their 50s.

But the fans aren’t bitter about the wait – quite the opposite. As the gang’s pink bunny mascot parades out onstage, pumping up the crowd by doing the worm and a few handstands, the crowd is on edge, waiting for our favourite pop punk trio to finally emerge. When they do, kicking off with American Idiot, everyone knows this set is going to be something special.

From the instant wallop of American Idiot, complete with the timely lyrical tweak “not a part of the Elon agenda”, it feels like the perfect time for Green Day to make their debut. In a time of such political unrest, there’s an extra tension to Armstrong’s performance, every maniacal glare into the crowd urgent. Cruising into Holiday, they double down on the fury, Armstrong punctuating the track with a cry of “ladies and gentlemen, we are slipping into fascism…it’s up to us to fight back!”

Of course, alongside the fury, there’s plenty of joy. Know Your Enemy sees the frontman pulling his usual schtick of picking a fan out of the crowd – and the chosen fan gladly prances around onstage, cheerleader pompoms in hand as she howls the chorus into mic, gloriously thick British accent totally at odds with Armstrong’s Californian twang. And people say the Brits have no culture!

In contrast to American Idiot and 21st Century Breakdown, the Dookie injections serve as a reminder of how immature the gang once were. As thousands of voices sing along to Longview, it’s wild to consider the circumstances when the track was written – a song written by a young slacker about wanking, now being performed on a festival mainstage. The world truly works in mysterious ways.

This diversity, moving from cheeky immaturity into poignant anthems, is what defines Green Day. The group are easily able to unleash the rip-roaring St. Jimmy, Armstrong embodying the essence of teenage rebellion, while still delivering the full emotional weight of Wake Me Up When September Ends. As it rings across the field, Armstrong’s performance actually seems to reach up into the heavens – because the lyric “here comes the rain again” genuinely welcomes in a downpour.

As the end draws ever-closer, the Dookie blimp having floated across the crowd and the masses howling every word of Jesus of Suburbia into their friends’ faces, Armstrong has even successfully got the masses to scream “you fat bastard!” at Donald Trump. The only thing left is a goodbye – and it comes in the form of Good Riddance, with the final croon of “I hope you had the time of your life” ringing out over the crowd. Yep, we certainly did.

Green Day Download 2025 setlist

American Idiot

Holiday

Know Your Enemy

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

One Eyed Bastard

Revolution Radio

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Hitchin' a Ride

J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)

Brain Stew

St. Jimmy

Dilemma

21 Guns

Minority

Basket Case

When I Come Around

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Jesus of Suburbia

Bobby Sox

Encore

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)