Panic! launch Death video

Panic! At The Disco have released a video for their track Death Of A Bachelor.

It’s taken from their upcoming album of the same name, which arrives on January 15 via DCD2 / Fueled By Ramen.

Frontman Brendan Urie recently described the follow-up to 2013’s Too Weird To Live, Too Rare To Die as “a beginning of a new era and a homage to how it all began.”

He added: “Death Of A Bachelor is in honour of those times I spent alone as a kid, allowing music to consume me, playing everything myself just to get the idea right and out of my head. It’s a beginning to a new era. This album is me.”

It’s available for pre-order now. Panic! headline the 2016 edition of Slam Dunk in May.