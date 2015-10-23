Panic! At The Disco detail Death Of A Bachelor

Panic! At The Disco have revealed full details of their upcoming fifth album Death Of A Bachelor.

As well as confirming the title, they’ve announced the release date and tracklist. Death Of A Bachelor – which takes its name from a track previously streamed by the band – comes out on January 15, 2016, via DCD2/Feuled By Ramen. It can be pre-ordered now.

A video for the song Emperor’s New Clothes has also been released.

Frontman Brendan Urie says: “When I was a little kid and I heard a song I liked on TV, I would jump up and run to the piano to try and figure it out by ear. When I was 10 or 11, I built myself a drum kit in the garage made out of empty laundry detergent buckets, old lawn chairs, paint cans, and old trash cans.

“Around that time, my parents got me my first guitar. A baby acoustic. I jumped between all of these instruments constantly to satisfy the ideas I heard in my head. At this young age, I realised that music would play a huge part in my life. I had no idea.

”Death Of A Bachelor is in honour of those times I spent alone as a kid. Allowing music to consume me. Playing everything myself just to get the idea right and out of my head. It’s a beginning to a new era. And an homage to how it all began. This album is me. Running to the piano. Building a drum kit. Strumming a guitar. Some things never change.”

The band previously released streams of Victorious and the title track, as well as a video for Hallelujah.

Death Of A Bachelor tracklist