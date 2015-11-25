Panic! At The Disco to headline Slam Dunk 2016

Panic! At The Disco are the first headliners to be announced for next year’s Slam Dunk Festival.

Of Mice And Men, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, Every Time I Die, Issues, Memphis May Fire and Real Friends have also been confirmed as part of the lineup.

In the year the show celebrates its 10th anniversary, its Midlands leg will move to the Birmingham NEC.

Slam Dunk founder and director, Ben Ray, says “I had no idea back then what I thought would be a one-off event would still be going now, let alone continue to grow to the size it has become.

“In celebration of the 10th anniversary, the lineup will contain many bands that have played over the years. This year’s headliners are the phenomenal Panic! At The Disco. It will be the band’s first time at Slam Dunk.”

Slam Dunk 2016 takes place in Leeds, Birmingham and Hatfield from Saturday, May 28 to Monday, May 30. Tickets go on sale at 9am on November 27 (Friday).