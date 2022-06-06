Outrun The Sunlight share new live video for Emerald Joy

Chicago instrumental proggers Outrun The Sunlight have shared a brand new live video for Emerald Joy, recorded live in their hometown, which you can watch below.

Emerald Joy originally featured on the band's most recent studio album A Vast Field Of Silence, the band's fourth album which was released last November. It was the first to feature their new drummer Luke Angle,

"We're so excited to share that our new album is now available on vinyl in Europe thanks to the good people at Dunk!Records," the band state. "To celebrate, we wanted to share our first live recording since the release of our new album. We performed at the iconic Chicago venue, Reggies, and had it filmed by Jordan Nelson and edited and mixed by our guitarist, Austin Peters. This video also marks the debut of our live guitarist, Konstantine "Ken" Stebliy, who we're so stoked to be working with."

A Vast Field of Silence was four years in the making. The thematic record is a wordless concept album, based around a recurring melody appearing throughout, incorporating elements of acoustic ambient, jazz, post-rock, and metal as well as prog.

