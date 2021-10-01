Outrun The Sunlight drop new video for Awareness

Chicago instrumental progressive quintet Outrun the Sunlight have released a video for their brand new single, Awareness, which you can watch below.
It's taken from the band's upcoming fourth album A Vast Field Of Silence which is released on November 12 and introduces the band's new drummer Luke Angle.
"Awareness is the first single from our 10-track album A Vast Field Of Silence," says guitarist and co-founder Austin Peters. "It represents the thematic opening of the album, and a song that I've come to love since its inception nearly three years ago. It gives me this uplifted and empowered feeling when I hear it, and I hope it does the same for others."
You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.
Pre-order A Vast Field Of Silence.
Outrun The Sunlight: A Vast Field Of Silence
1. Awareness
2. Emerald Joy
3. A Way With Honesty
4. Old Wound
5. Dreamless Chaos
6. Luminous Stillness
7. Brindle
8. Zero Dimension
9. Molten Light
10. A Vast Field of Silence