Outrun The Sunlight drop new video for Awareness

Chicago prog metal quintet Outrun The Sun will release fourth album A Vast Field Of Silence in November

Chicago instrumental progressive quintet Outrun the Sunlight have released a video for their brand new single, Awareness, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming fourth album A Vast Field  Of Silence which is released on November 12 and introduces the band's new drummer Luke Angle.

"Awareness is the first single from our 10-track album A Vast Field Of Silence," says guitarist and co-founder Austin Peters. "It represents the thematic opening of the album, and a song that I've come to love since its inception nearly three years ago. It gives me this uplifted and empowered feeling when I hear it, and I hope it does the same for others."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order A Vast Field Of Silence.

Outrun The Sunlight: A Vast Field Of Silence
1. Awareness      
2. Emerald Joy                  
3. A Way With Honesty
4. Old Wound      
5. Dreamless Chaos        
6. Luminous Stillness                    
7. Brindle              
8. Zero Dimension          
9. Molten Light  
10. A Vast Field of Silence

