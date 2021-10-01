Outrun The Sunlight drop new video for Awareness

Chicago instrumental progressive quintet Outrun the Sunlight have released a video for their brand new single, Awareness, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming fourth album A Vast Field Of Silence which is released on November 12 and introduces the band's new drummer Luke Angle.

"Awareness is the first single from our 10-track album A Vast Field Of Silence," says guitarist and co-founder Austin Peters. "It represents the thematic opening of the album, and a song that I've come to love since its inception nearly three years ago. It gives me this uplifted and empowered feeling when I hear it, and I hope it does the same for others."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order A Vast Field Of Silence.

(Image credit: Press)

Outrun The Sunlight: A Vast Field Of Silence

1. Awareness

2. Emerald Joy

3. A Way With Honesty

4. Old Wound

5. Dreamless Chaos

6. Luminous Stillness

7. Brindle

8. Zero Dimension

9. Molten Light

10. A Vast Field of Silence